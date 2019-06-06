De onvergetelijke Vera Lynn
Ben vast niet de enige, die hiervan een brok in de keel krijgt. https://t.co/qfGCTPPyyo pic.twitter.com/lTQwn9EyPW
— hhBest (@ecluse) June 6, 2019
Vera Lynn werd onlangs 102 en woont in Sussex. Een landgenoot schreef eerder: Vera Lynn is considered a national treasure here in Great Britain.
We’ll meet again
We’ll meet again
Don’t know where
Don’t know when
But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day
Keep smiling through
Just like you always do
Till the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away
So will you please say “Hello”
To the folks that I know
Tell them I won’t be long
They’ll be happy to know
That as you saw me go
I was singing this song
We’ll meet again
Don’t know where
Don’t know when
But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day
