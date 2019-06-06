Ben vast niet de enige, die hiervan een brok in de keel krijgt. https://t.co/qfGCTPPyyo pic.twitter.com/lTQwn9EyPW — hhBest (@ecluse) June 6, 2019

Vera Lynn werd onlangs 102 en woont in Sussex. Een landgenoot schreef eerder: Vera Lynn is considered a national treasure here in Great Britain.

We’ll meet again

We’ll meet again

Don’t know where

Don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day

Keep smiling through

Just like you always do

Till the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away

So will you please say “Hello”

To the folks that I know

Tell them I won’t be long

They’ll be happy to know

That as you saw me go

I was singing this song

We’ll meet again

Don’t know where

Don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day

