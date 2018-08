Thread

There is only one other church (in Northern France) that has them, other than that they are perfectly unique: the figures that straddle the flying buttresses of the gothic Cathedral Basilica of Saint John in Jheronimus Bosch’s city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/zhmYEo40Zu

— Rembrandt’s Room (@RembrandtsRoom) 25 augustus 2018