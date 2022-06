Welcome home dearest friend come sit back and just relax

Tell your tales of your trails of your trip’s tricky tracks

But before you do we think you might appreciate a drink

And after some of those you’ll say it’s like I’ve never been away

Welcome home dearest friend for too long we had to yearn

For the day of your return welcome home welcome home

